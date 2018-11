× Route 30 closed in both directions in East Lampeter Township

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Route 30 is closed in both directions due to an overturned vehicle crash.

The road is closed between Ronks Rd. and Singer Ave. in East Lampeter Township.

Reportedly, pole and wires are in the roadway.

It is unknown if there have been any injuries suffered in the crash or when the road will reopen.

This is a developing story. FOX43 will provide details as they become available.