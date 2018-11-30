× Southwest Regional Police chief issues statement on police-involved shooting charge for one of his officers

SPRING GROVE — Southwest Regional Police Chief Gregory Bean issued the following statement Friday after one of his officers was charged with simple assault in the May 30 police-involved shooting of a 33-year-old Spring Grove man outside a Santander Bank.

The charge against Officer Stuart Lee Harrison, 56, was announced Friday by the York County District Attorney’s Office.

Harrison is accused of accidentally shooting Ryan Shane Smith, 33, while trying to arrest him at the bank.

Smith was allegedly trying to withdraw $500 without photo ID and became argumentative, prompting bank employees to summon police.

Bean’s statement reads: