Spartans Lacrosse has first ever player drafted

SPRING GARDEN TOWNSHIP, York County -- The ultimate goal of any college athlete is to get drafted.

After York College lacrosse had a record setting season last year, with a program best of 19-3 and ranked as high as #2 in the country.

For the first time in program history, a Spartan was drafted into Major League Lacrosse.

“The personal success I have had is just the result of my teammates being great teammates,” said Matt Whitcher, York College midfielder.

A do-it-all midfielder, Whitcher is one of 16-players drafted by the Boston Cannons.

“I was kinda just sitting at work, with my phone out, refreshing my email,” said Whitcher.

He knew he had teams interested in him but didn't think he would ever be drafted until he received an email from the Cannons.

“Feeling like hard work has paid off. It’s definitely a satisfying feeling.”

Whitcher was introduced to lacrosse by a friend.

He started playing in the fifth grade, where he fell in love with the sport.

“I never thought of myself as a super elite shooter or anything so I didn’t think I was going to have an appeal to an M.L.L. front office,” said Whitcher.

“What makes him great and what makes him unique was all of the things he did off the field. Definitely one of the hardest workers, if not, the hardest worker I’ve ever coached," said Brandon Childs, Spartans Lacrosse head coach.

Whitcher played the last three seasons on offense before switching to a more versatile role as a midfielder.

He helped lead the team to a Capital Athletic Conference Title and birth in the NCAA Tournament.

“He put in a lot of time and effort to the teams success, above his own success for quite a while," said Childs.

Whitcher is spending the offseason as the Spartans defensive coordinator.

He heads to the Cannons training camp this spring.

“I definitely think with the work he put in the four years and committing to the process of continually getting better. Is what made him a professional and what will make him a successful professional. More so than any skill set that jumped off the page,” said Childs.

As the Spartans team saying goes, "Iron sharpens iron. One person sharpens another."