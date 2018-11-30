Weekend begins with rain and ends with a burst of milder air!

FIND THE UMBRELLA: We’ll see plenty of cloud cover this evening but it stays dry. Temperatures fall through the 30s. Overnight, skies partially clear to allow temps to fall to near 30 degrees. We begin the month of December with wet weather. It is dry early Saturday, but once we get beyond the lunch hour, showers start spreading in becoming more widespread, and steadier by afternoon. High temperatures don’t warm past the lower 40s but are steady through evening. They begin to climb after midnight going into Sunday. A few morning showers are possible, otherwise, the day is mild near 60 degrees, under partly sunny skies.

NEXT WEEK: Monday is dry and breezy with some sunshine. Readings rise to the lower 50s. Another Arctic boundary pushes through and brings back a burst of much colder air for the rest of the week. There is not much of a threat for precipitation until we get to Friday. Clouds mix with some sunshine Tuesday. Breezy winds add to the chill, so highs hitting 40, will feel like 30s. Wednesday and Thursday are colder with morning lows in the 20s, and afternoon readings staying in the middle 30s. It is dry with partly cloudy skies both days. Friday, the next system brings the threat for light snow showers. We’ll be keeping a close on this system, as it evolves, because it could become a much stronger system as the week proceeds.

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist