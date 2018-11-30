× York teen sentenced to up to 30 years in prison for 2017 murder

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A York teen has been sentenced to up to 30 years in prison after being convicted of third degree murder.

Leandro Pilier, 17, was sentenced to 15-30 years in state prison for the June 2017 murder of Elizabeth Vega-Tirado.

Pilier had been convicted on September 13, 2018 and was just sentenced yesterday.

On June 27, 2017 at approximately 3:45 p.m., police were dispatched to the intersection of West Princess St. at S. Belividere Avenue for a reported shooting.

Upon arrival, Vega-Tirado was found laying in the southeast corner of the intersection with a bag of groceries laying beside her. She suffered a gunshot wound to the head and she died as a result of her injuries.

Police found three 9 mm and two .22 cal shell casings in front of a residence in the 700 block of W. Princess St.

Police also obtained video surveillance from Bev’s Grocery Store in the 600 block of W. Princess St. The video shows Vega-Tirado walking out of that store toward W. Princess St. in an attempt to cross.

As Vega-Tirado walks out into the street, a vehicle cuts her off and when she steps back to dodge the vehicle, she was struck by gunfire and fell to the ground.

After interviews with a number of bystanders, it was determined that at the time of the shooting, Pilier stepped off a porch in the area, and pulled a gun from his waistband, and walked around a parked van in the area.

According to witnesses, Pilier was seen firing the gun eastbound, as Vega-Tirado was struck and fell to the ground.

Pilier then walked from the area through a breezeway.

Now, he will serve time.