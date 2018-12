Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Bishop McDevitt's football season ended one week earlier than they wanted after the Crusaders were beaten in the PIAA 4A semifinals by Erie Cathedral Prep 48-7. The game was held at Mansion Park in Altoona. McDevitt gave up a few early scores to the powerful Ramblers and were never able to catch up. Erie Cathedral Prep takes on Imhotep Charter in the championship game for the fourth consecutive year.