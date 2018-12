Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Manheim Central will compete for the state championship after handling Upper Dublin in the PIAA 5A semifinals 34-12. The Barons jumped out to an early lead and never looked back as they dominated play to push their record to 14-0 on the season. Manheim Central will now take on Penn Hills in the title game at Hersheypark Stadium on Friday, December 7th at 7pm.