Inflatable bear decoration stolen from resident’s porch in Ephrata

EPHRATA, Lancaster County, PA. — Police are investigating the theft of an 8 feet tall inflatable illuminated white bear from a porch in Ephrata.

According to police, the holiday decoration was taken from a residence on the 200 block of North State St., Ephrata.

The victim reported the theft occurred in the morning hours of Nov. 30. The inflatable bear is valued at $80.

If you have any information regarding the theft, call the Ephrata Police at 717-733-8611.