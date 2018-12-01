× Paradise man arrested for attempting to burn down a car wash

COLUMBIA, Lancaster County, Pa. — Columbia police have arrested and filed charges against one person who set fire to a car wash.

Salvatore C. Batto III, 35, from Paradise, was arrested after he was found four blocks away from the crime scene wearing a sweatshirt that had burn marks on the sleeves. Batto has been charged with arson and criminal mischief.

According to reports, the fire occurred at 3 p.m. at the KleenRite Carwash at 502 S. Sixteenth St., in Columbia. Officers said that parts of the main building had suffered significant fire damage.

The fire was put out by a witness with a fire extinguisher. A witness said that a male was seen inside the building starting the fire, but the man ran away when he was confronted.

The damages were estimated at $20,000. Nobody was inside the building at the time of the fire.