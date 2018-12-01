× Shippensburg University field hockey wins third straight Division II Championship

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — Shippensburg University field hockey defeated East Stroudsburg 1-0 in the NCAA Division II Championship game at Arthur J. Rooney Field on Saturday.

It’s the third straight year that the Raiders have claimed the the championship and the fourth time they’ve won it all in the last six years.

Shippensburg sophomore Emily Stauffer scored the game-winning goal just over one minute into overtime. Freshman Adrienne McGarrigle earned the assist.

The game marked the first time since 1998 that two PSAC teams played each other in the NCAA Division II Championship game.

It was Shippensburg’s ninth consecutive NCAA Division II Field Hockey Tournament win. The win makes Shippensburg the first team to win three consecutive NCAA Division II titles since Bloomsburg won it all from 2006-09.