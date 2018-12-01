Showers persist into Sunday with warmer air on the way!

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY – A TALE OF TWO SEASONS: Showers arrived early Saturday afternoon and have continued through the day so far. Temperatures had a chance to warm into the lower 40s, but we won’t have too much in the way of warmer temperatures until Sunday. Rain showers are expected to continue through the rest of tonight and possibly linger into tomorrow as well. Some model guidance is hinting at the fact that wet weather could remain until late Sunday morning. Behind the wet start to the weekend, Mother Nature will reward us for being patient with her. Showers will dry up, and clouds will break for a bit of sunshine. Southerly winds will pull in MUCH warmer temperatures for Sunday. We will soar up into the upper 50s and lower 60s by Sunday afternoon. Unfortunately what goes up must come down, and our next batch of cold air is right around the corner.

MILD, BUT BREEZY MONDAY: Following the warm and dry end to the weekend, Monday will still be rather mild. Temperatures not quite as warm as Sunday, but we should still make a run for the lower 50s. Dry weather persists through Monday as our next front moves in late day. Highs will likely occur late morning or early afternoon before the passage of our next cold front. Clouds will build back in late Monday as a few showers could develop out to our west, but we should remain dry. The cold air quickly funnels in Monday night as lows drop back down to freezing. Arctic air sticks around for the rest of the work week with highs struggling to climb out of the mid to upper 30s. We are eyeing our next system that could be a potential snow maker late next week.