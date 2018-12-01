× Single-vehicle crash kills 2, injuries 2 others in Newberry Twp.

NEWBERRY TOWNSHIP, York – Police are investigating a single vehicle crash that left two men dead and two other males injured, according to the York County Coroner Office.

The crash happened along the 700 block of Old Trail Road in Newberry Township at 1:42 a.m. on Saturday.

According to Newberry Township Police Department Police Chief Steven Lutz, the driver of a 2017 blue Ford Fusion lost control of the vehicle while traveling South on Old Trail Road before striking a tree.

The two men killed were in the backseat of the vehicle and died on the scene according to the report.

The coroner say the driver of the car was flown to an area hospital for injuries. Another passenger was also injured and taken to the hospital for treatment.

The names of the deceased will be released once family is notified.

Newberry Township Police department are investigating.