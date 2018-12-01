× State Police investigates Saturday morning robbery in Reading Twp.

READING TOWNSHIP, Adams – Pennsylvania State Police at Gettysburg are investigating an early morning robbery.

It happened at the Rutters Convenience Store on 2215 East Berlin Road in Reading Township at 4:09 a.m. on Saturday.

Police say the robber stole an undisclosed amount of money and was potentially armed. They say the suspect fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction.

State Police is asking anyone with information to call 717-334-8111. Adams County Crime Stoppers is asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 717-334-8057. A cash reward is being offered.