× Two Franklin County day care owners charged with endangering the welfare of children

SOUTHAMPTON TOWNSHIP, Franklin County – Charges have been filed against two day care owners accused of endangering more than a dozen children.

Pennsylvania State Police at Chambersburg were called to Miracle Bush Learning Center along the 9000 Block of Molly Pitcher Highway for a fight between the owners, Linda and Michael Nolan, and the staff. Through an investigation with staff, state police learned that the owners mistreated the children in their care.

Investigators say the Nolans restrained the children to chairs and highchairs for several hours without allowing them to use the bathroom, aggressively and physically placed children on their nap mat, restrict food and snack, and isolate them as punishment.

Investigators don’t believe any of the children sustained any serious injuries. They say 15 children were involved, varying in ages.

Anyone with information are asked to contact State Police at 717-261-5161.