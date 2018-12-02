Chilly air returns for the week ahead

UNSEASONABLY MILD START: We start the week off on Monday with temperatures several degrees above seasonal average for early December. Look for high on Monday in the low 50s. A cold front moves through early and brings breezy conditions into the afternoon and evening hours. Winds will be out of the west at about 10-15 MPH with gusts 20-30 MPH.

TURNING COOLER: Because of the winds, leave the leaves alone on Monday, but we have many opportunities through midweek to rake and wrap-up final fall clean-up, although it will be much cooler. High pressure moves in over the lower Mississippi Valley and central Appalachians which will eventually provide us with a west and northwest flow with below normal temperatures… Chillier air moves in mid-week as we struggle to reach the 40 degree mark, highs in the upper 30s Wednesday, Thursday and Friday under partly cloudy skies.

NEXT WEEKEND: We remain chilly into the upcoming weekend. Forecast model data is indicating our next chance for unsettled weather late in this time period, but confidence and timing is lacking this far out in the period. We’ll keep you updated and Weather Smart with the latest developments throughout the week.

Have a great week!

– Meteorologist Alan Petko