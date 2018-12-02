Cops for K.O.P.S. hockey game held to benefit families of fallen officers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Dauphin County, Pa. -- Derry Township police hosted their annual benefit hockey game on Saturday.

The event, called Cops for K.O.P.S.--short for Keep Our Pipers Silent--features a hockey game between police officers and state police troopers across the state.

Proceeds go to the families of the officers killed in the line of duty.

"In law enforcement, when we lose one of our own, it impacts everyone and our feeling is the families who have lost their loved ones should have something," said Patrick O'Rourke, Cops for K.O.P.S. charity founder. "So we come together every year to get them back. Some of them need services beyond their day-to-day stuff, and we try to make sure they get the services they require."

Last year, proceeds exceeded $16,000.

Cops for K.O.P.S. also hosted an annual golf tournament to help the children of fallen police officers.