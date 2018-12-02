Crews battle early morning fire in Lancaster

Lancaster – Fire crews battled a two-alarm fire at the Hill Rise Apartments early Sunday morning.

The fire broke out just before 2:40 a.m. along the 300 block of Howard Avenue.

According to the Lancaster Township Fire Department Facebook Page, when crews arrived on scene they could see fire coming from the roof.

Lancaster Fire Captain Todd Hutchinson say two families were displaced and three people were taken to the hospital for evaluation.

According to Captain Hutchinson the fire damage is estimated at $250,000.00.

The cause is under investigation.