Game officer assaulted by two men

NORWEGIAN TOWNSHIP, Schuylkill – State police are investigating an assault between a Pennsylvania Game Commission Officer and two men.

According to State Police in Schuylkill Haven the assault happened Saturday at 10 a.m. off of Peach Mountain Road.

Police say the officer reported to the area to investigate a hunting violation. Upon arrival the officer was met by two men on ATVs. When the officer began questioning the men a fight broke out between the two men and the officer.

The officer shot at the two men and the suspects left the scene on their ATVs.

The officer was taken to Lehigh Valley Schulykill Medical East Campus to treat his injuries.

The first suspect is described as a white male, 5’7″- 5’9″, average build, approximately 50-60 years of age, long gray hair, long gray goatee tied with rubber bands.

The second suspect is described as a white male, 5’7″ – 5’9″ average build, approximately 50-60 years of age, gray facial hair. He was also wearing a white ATV helmet when the physical altercation took place, according police.

State Police are asking anyone with information to call 570-754-4600.