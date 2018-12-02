× Green Bay head coach Mike McCarthy fired after 13 seasons

GREEN BAY, Wisc. — After a 20-17 home loss to the struggling Arizona Cardinals, the Packers have decided to part ways with their longtime head coach.

McCarthy, who will end his Packers tenure with a record of 125-77-2, led the Packers to their 2010 Super Bowl win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Packers struggled to improve from a slow start this year, and were 4-7-1 at the time of McCarthy’s dismissal.

Joe Philbin will serve as the Packers’ head coach for the remainder of the season. Philbin was the Packers’ offensive coordinator prior to being named interim head coach, and he was the head coach of the Miami Dolphins from 2012-15. He currently has a record of 24-28.

McCarthy coached Aaron Rodgers for most of his career, and led the Packers to a 10-8 playoff record.

The Packers are currently in third place in the NFC North, and six spots out of a wild card berth. If the Packers fail to make the playoffs this season–and it seems likely they will be left out–it will be the second straight year that the Rodgers-led team will have missed the playoffs. Last year, Rodgers missed most of the season.

Green Bay has lost its last three games and five of its last six overall.