Harrisburg Humane Society ‘Adopt-A-Thon’ hopes to give animals homes for holidays

HARRISBURG, Dauphin County, Pa. -- Determined to find animals forever homes in time for the holidays, the Humane Society of Harrisburg hosted an 'Adopt-a-thon' on Saturday.

All day long, adoption rates were discounted with dogs at $20 and cats and rabbits at $10.

The discounted prices also included spay and neuter, vaccines, microchip and initial de-worming.

"It's the holiday season, it's a great time of year, everyone's in a good mood and its a great time to adopt a new family member," said Kristi Kleinfelter, adoption center team leader. "We work hard everyday for these animals and we shelter them until they find a homeowner."

More information on adopting a new family member can be found on here on the Humane Society of Harrisburg's website.