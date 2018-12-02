Lykens Fire Company’s Christmas Express collects gifts for children

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LYKENS, Dauphin County, Pa. -- The Lykens Fire Company collected toys, coats and donations for children as part of the Christmas Express.

They, along with other emergency crews, unloaded gifts today at St. Christopher Lutheran Church, in Lykens, for children in the area.

Program organizers stressed the importance of having a strong community during the holiday season.

"It's overwhelming sometimes because they come in and they are so grateful for what we do for their families," said Audrey Dickinson, administrator program coordinator. "We are very fortunate for the community and the support we get."

Gifts go to children in need, ranging between ages one to 12.