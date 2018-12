HARRISBURG, Dauphin County, Pa. — Police were called to the scene of a shooting in Harrisburg on Saturday night.

Dispatch said the call came in around 9:15 p.m. on Saturday night.

The shooting occurred at the 300 block of Peffer Street.

It is unknown if anyone was injured during the shooting, but dispatch said the coroner was not called to the scene.

This is a developing story.