Unintended target of shooting offering $5,000 of his own money to catch person responsible in York

YORK, Pa. - The unintended victim of a shooting in York is now offering his own money to find the person responsible.

The man says his purpose is getting the person who hurt him off the streets.

Ray Abboud is offering $5,000 of his own cash to be exact.

It happened around 1:30 in the afternoon Saturday, September 29th.

Abboud had just gotten lunch in the city when he says he was the unintended target of a shooting, struck in the leg.

Now, nearly two months later, Abboud is getting his leg back in shape.

"I had 6,7 weeks for the bone to heal. After the 6 or 7 weeks, they put me into therapy now, which is 2 times a week; that's very painful," said Abboud. I got hit in the leg by a thirty caliber bullet, which I believe hit something else before it hit me."

Abboud was having his company vehicle's windows tinted at a shop on North Franklin Street in the city.

He says he was walking back from grabbing a bite to eat when the unthinkable happened.

"You would never think in a million years, walking down the streets in York City, you would have to deal with gunfire like that," he said.

Police haven't made any arrests.

Abboud is hoping to change that, offering cash to the person who provides information that leads to an arrest and posting flyers that advertise the reward.

"It's not about revenge or anger. It's really about getting the dangerous person who probably has an illegal gun off the streets," said Abboud. "We got to get this person's name and do an investigation and really crank down on trying to find this person because if he did it once, he will strike again for number two."

Abboud says he has received a few calls since posting the flyers.

If you have any information you can contact the number on the flyer (609) 536- 9077 or York City Police.

Text “YORKTIPS” and your message to 847411 (tip411).

York City Police Department may reply to you message asking for additional information.

Text “STOP” to end the dialogue.