York YWCA hosts annual Girls on the Run 5K

YORK, York County, Pa. -- The YWCA hosted their annual Girls on the Run celebratory 5k on Saturday.

The event is a celebration for girls who have completed a 10 week season of Girls on the Run.

The program uses the power of running to help prepare girls for a lifetime of self-respect and healthy living.

The race is non-competitive and teammates come together to cheer each other on.

"It's designed for middle school girls and helps build self esteem," said Jean Treuthart, CEO of YWCA of York. "Empowers young girls, helps them deal with social media, friendships and really helps them figure out what they want to achieve in life."

YWCA York is a non-profit organization with the mission to eliminate racism and empower women.

More than 2,800 people serve each year through programs and services offered throughout York County.