Book donated to Manheim Township Library contains 'a significant amount of cash' in its pages

LANCASTER COUNTY — Manheim Township Police are trying to locate the person who gifted a used copy of the book “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” to the Manheim Township Public Library in September.

The donor left what police describe as “a significant amount of money” in the pages of the book, which was given to the library on Sept. 18.

Library staff found the money and turned it over to police, in the hopes that its owner can be located.

Manheim Township Police are hoping that if word spreads wide enough, the money’s owner might come forward to be reunited with the cash.

But, police note, anyone who makes a claim to the cash will have to provide specific details about it; there are unique identifiers that only the true owner would know about.