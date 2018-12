CUMBERLAND COUNTY — A Carlisle man faces simple assault and harassment charges following the alleged assault of a family member.

Police were called to a home in the 1300 block of North Pitt Street just before 10:30 p.m. for a reported assault. Police say the alleged assault occurred earlier in the night.

It’s alleged that 41-year-old Victor Martinez-Guzman assaulted the victim, causing minor injuries to their face, elbow and the back of their head, according to police.