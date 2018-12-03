December brings its own holiday fun to Hershey

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– December is here, and its own brand of holiday fun will hit Hershey!

Hersheypark’s Christmas Candylane is open now through January 1, with more than 45 rides open and four million lights illuminating the park.

Hershey’s Sweet Lights are also open daily through January 1, where you can drive through two miles of light displays while listening to holiday music.

If relaxation is what you’re looking for, the MeltSpa at Hershey has some sweet deals!

Now, when you purchase a gift card of $150 or more, you get a $25 voucher for personal use in January.

Currently, peppermint treatments are being offer at the Spa at the Hotel Hershey and a new cinnamon mocha collection is available at Meltspa By Hershey.

A number of shows are hitting Hershey Theatre in December.

The fun kicks off with a Charlie Brown Christmas on December 5-6.

Straight No Chaser will take the stage for a performance on December 9, which will include two performances of acapella and holiday favorites.

Clint Black Christmas will perform on December 14, followed by Jewel’s Handmade Holiday Tour on December 16.

Also performing on December 16 will be the annual Trans-Siberian Orchestra at the GIANT Center.

The list of performances gets closed out by the Central Pennsylvania Youth Ballet’s “The Nutcracker” at the Hershey Theatre on December 22 and 23.

Today on FOX43 Morning News, Quinn Bryner from Hershey Entertainment and Resorts stopped by the set to offer more on the holiday fun at Hershey.