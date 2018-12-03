× Dog food recalled due to potentially harmful levels of vitamin D

Sunshine Mills, the maker of several brands of pet food, is recalling three of its puppy and dog food products, citing potentially high levels of vitamin D that could lead to “serious health issues,” including kidney failure.

The brands affected are Evolve, Sportsman’s Pride and Triumph, the company said in a statement that is also posted on the US Food and Drug Administration’s website.

“Vitamin D, when consumed at very high levels, can lead to serious health issues in dogs including renal dysfunction,” the company said. Symptoms include vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst and urination, excessive drooling and weight loss.

Evolve Chicken & Rice Puppy Dry Dog Food, Sportsman’s Pride Large Breed Puppy Dry Dog Food and Triumph Chicken & Rice Recipe Dry Dog Food with a “Best Buy Date Code of November 1, 2018, through November 8, 2019” are affected and should not be fed to pets. Dogs who have eaten them and exhibit any of the symptoms should be seen by a veterinarian, the company said.

Consumers who have bought the recalled products can return them to the seller for a refund.

No other Evolve, Sportsman’s Pride or Triumph products are affected, the company said.

Several other makers have issued dog food recalls recently because of potentially high levels of vitamin D, including Elm Pet Foods, which uses Sunshine Mills’ facilities, according to the company’s website.

Similar recalls have been issued by ANF Inc., Nutrisca, Natural Life and the grocery chain Lidl (for Orlando brand dog food).

Click here for the recall list

The complete list of recalls is posted on the FDA’s website.