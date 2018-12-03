× Here’s what’s coming up on FOX43 News First at 4 & 5 (December 3, 2018)

Coming up today on FOX43 News First at Four, we’ll tell you about disturbing charges being levied at the owners of a Shippensburg daycare. Michael and Linda Nolan, of Miracle Bush Learning Center, have been charged with multiple felony counts, including false imprisonment of a minor and unlawful restraint of a minor. The daycare has been accused of restricting food and not allowing children to use the bathroom. You can expect more on this story coming up First at Four.