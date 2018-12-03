× Iowa woman extradited to Lancaster County to face felony charges for debarking dogs

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– An Iowa woman has been extradited to Lancaster County where she is facing charges for debarking four dogs earlier this year.

Denise Felling, 55, was arraigned Friday morning in Quarryville, and bail was set at $75,000.

She is facing eight felony charges, four counts apiece of aggravated animal cruelty (torture) and aggravated animal cruelty (causing serious bodily injury).

These charges are new to Pennsylvania law, being brought to light last year as a part of an overhaul to existing animal cruelty laws in the Commonwealth.

Felling allegedly debarked the dogs by shoving a rod-like object into the dogs’ vocal chambers. The manner of how she did the debarking procedures is illegal.

She was arrested in Iowa last month after Pennsylvania SPCA Officer Jennifer Nields charged her with debarking four dogs, including a husky, Doberman, and beagle mix.