× Lancaster man arrested after alleged domestic dispute in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Lancaster County — A 32-year-old Lancaster man was arrested last month by Columbia Borough Police after allegedly attacking a woman during a domestic dispute on the 500 block of Union Street.

Kelvin Dennison is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct in connection to the incident, which occurred around 4:32 a.m. on Nov. 25.

According to police, officers dispatched to to the scene heard screaming coming from inside the home as they arrived. They were able to locate a female victim who said she was hiding from Dennison, who was beating her up.

Dennison was eventually located an placed under arrest, but initially resisted, police say. Officers eventually got him inside a police vehicle and transported him to the station for processing.