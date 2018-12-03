Lower Paxtown Twp. Police seek Sheetz robbery suspect

DAUPHIN COUNTY — Lower Paxton Township Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a robbery suspect.

Police say the robbery occurred at the Sheetz in the 4000 block of Union Deposit Monday morning.

The suspect (pictured above) left in a white sedan, also pictured, that has a green hood and front bumper. The vehicle is believed to be a Saturn, according to police.

Anyone with information should contact Det. Rich Wable at 717-657-5656 or by email: wwable@lowerpaxton-pa.gov. Also reference incident number 18-0018145.