Man charged after he allegedly assaulted elderly woman, pushed another individual during altercation in September

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — A Mechanicsburg man has been charged following an incident in September in which he allegedly assaulted an elderly woman and pushed another individual.

Ryan Hinkle, 28, faces charges of simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct.

At approximately 10 p.m on September 30, Upper Allen Police were called to the Belle Terre apartment for a report of an active fight. Upon arrival, the fight was broken up — to the credit of witnesses — and the suspect left the scene.

Police then identified Hinkle as the suspect and located him in a nearby residence.

On Monday, Hinkle waived his right to a preliminary hearing