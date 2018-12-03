Man involved in hours-long police pursuit last week to face more charges

LANCASTER COUNTY — The 26-year-old man who police say was involved in a pursuit that spanned several hours through Lancaster and York counties last week will soon be facing additional charges.

Mount Joy Police said Monday in a news release that the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office has approved the department’s charges against Alexander Scott, which include: three counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and sexual assault, two counts of indecent assault, and one count each of burglary, rape, strangulation, persons not to possess firearms, firearms not to be carried without a license, receiving stolen property unlawful restraint and intimidation of a witness.

The charges stem from an interview with Scott at York County Prison on November 29, three days after he allegedly led officers on a car chase following an alleged domestic incident involving a handgun in Mount Joy.

Scott was later arrested on November 26 after he allegedly engaged in a four-hour standoff with police on an Interstate 83 exit ramp in Newberry Township, York County.

Following the incident, authorities in both York and Lancaster counties charged Scott with aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, terroristic threats, harassment, simple assault, fleeing or attempting to elude police, stalking, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, possession of a firearm prohibited, theft by unlawful taking, and receiving stolen property, court documents show.