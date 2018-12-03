× Manheim Township Police seek suspected Hobby Lobby marker thief

LANCASTER COUNTY — Manheim Township Police are investigating a retail theft case that occurred late last month at a Hobby Lobby store on Fruitville Pike.

According to police, the incident occurred around 4:08 p.m. on Nov. 24 at the Hobby Lobby on the 2000 block of Fruitville Pike. The suspect entered the store, took $219.96 worth of professional-grade art markers, and fled without paying.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Manheim Township Police at (717) 569-6401.