Manheim Township Police, U.S. Marine Corps Reserve to hold annual Toys for Tots program

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Manheim Township Police are assisting the United States Marine Corps Reserve with their annual Toys for Tots program.

The program distributes toys to children whose parents cannot afford to buy them gifts for Christmas.

For 2018, Officer Jesse Crnkovic has volunteered to coordinate the Manheim Township Police Department’s contribution to this benevolent program.

He, along with other police officers from the area, have placed Toys For Tots collection bins at various locations in Manheim Township, Lancaster Township, and East Petersburg Borough, where donations of new and unwrapped toys can be made.

The toys will then be processed and distributed in time for the Christmas holiday.

Any person interested in making a donation through one of the Manheim Township Police Toys For Tots boxes should contact Officer Crnkovic at 717-569-6401.