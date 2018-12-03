Mild Monday, but our next blast of arctic air is right around the corner!

CALM, MILD MONDAY: Unfortunately, our warm front got held up just to our south and east yesterday which meant no 60s for anyone on Sunday afternoon. Instead, we struggled to even get up to that 50 degree mark. Today, much like yesterday will feature plenty of cloud cover with just a few peaks of sunshine. Despite the cloud cover, we should still remain in the upper 40s and lower 50s for highs this afternoon. Later today, our next front in a series of cold fronts will sweep the area allowing for much colder air to move in again. We don’t feel that chill this afternoon, but tonight we will plummet back down into the low to mid 30s. Dry weather persists through most, if not all of the rest of the work week.

NEXT BLAST OF ARCTIC AIR: Following Monday’s cold front, temperatures will plummet into the 30s for highs on Tuesday. Breezy conditions are expected to continue through tomorrow. Gusts in the 20-25 mph range will knock wind chills tomorrow down into the low 30s and upper 20s. Winds will calm down tomorrow afternoon, but that doesn’t help our temperatures much. Wednesday looks to be a good day for lake-effect snow flurries to develop off to our north and west. A few of those flurries may make it down to south-central PA, but nothing major expected aside from the cold air for Wednesday. Thursday remains just as cold, although lighter winds – therefore wind chills won’t be quite as bad. The next cold front slides through Thursday night bringing the chance for a bit of snow showers. Models still struggling how far south those snow showers will track, but this is something we will continue to monitor. This weekend, temperatures will be in the mid 30s for highs!

Jessica Pash