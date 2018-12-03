× Nationals acquire C Yan Gomes

WASHINGTON– The Nationals have completed the team’s catching tandem by acquiring a veteran backstop.

The team acquired C Yan Gomes in a trade with the Cleveland Indians for a pair of minor league prospects and a player to be named later.

Gomes, 31, hit .266 with 16 HR’s and 48 RBI’s as the Indians primary catcher last season.

Now, Gomes will split time with new Nationals’ acquisition, Kurt Suzuki.

In return, Cleveland acquired 25-year-old Jefry Rodriguez, a right-handed pitcher who made his Major League debut in 2018.

Rodriguez’s biggest issue has been control, and those issues manifested themselves with Washington, as he walked 37 batters in 52 innings.

The Indians also picked up OF Daniel Johnson in the deal.

Johnson, 23, spent most of the 2018 season at AA Harrisburg where he hit .267 with 6 HR’s and 31 RBI’s with 21 stolen bases.