× Orioles non-tender SS Tim Beckham, C Caleb Joseph

BALTIMORE– The Orioles have non-tendered a pair of players to order 40-Man roster spots ahead of the upcoming Rule 5 draft.

The team announced that it has non-tendered SS Tim Beckham and C Caleb Joseph, ending the duos’ tenure in Baltimore.

Beckham, 28, was acquired by the Orioles in 2017 in a deal with the Tampa Bay Rays.

Since being acquired, Beckham hit better than he had for most of his career, but a sluggish 2018 caused an end to his tenure in Baltimore, after he hit .230 with just 12 HR’s and 35 RBI’s.

Joseph, 32, also had a rough 2018, hitting a lowly .219 with 3 HR’s and 17 RBI’s.

The team will look to give the bulk of its starts at catcher to C Chance Sisco.