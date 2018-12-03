× PA Supreme Court: Names of priests cited in grand jury report cannot be made public

HARRISBURG — The names of 11 priests who were cited in August’s grand jury report cannot be made public, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled Monday.

In its opinion, the state’s highest court said that releasing the information would violate the clergy members’ constitutional rights in regards to having their reputation protected.

The challenge followed the report, which detailed the alleged child sex abuse — and cover up — in six of Pennsylvania’s Catholic dioceses, including Harrisburg.

More than 300 priests were named in the report, 45 of which were within the Diocese of Harrisburg.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro issued this statement on the Supreme Court’s opinion:

My statement on Pennsylvania Supreme Court’s ruling on clergy abuse Grand Jury Report: pic.twitter.com/hOtLndSLMj — AG Josh Shapiro (@PAAttorneyGen) December 3, 2018