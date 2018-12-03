× Penn State Nittany Lions to face Kentucky Wildcats in Citrus Bowl on New Year’s Day

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa.– The twelfth-ranked Penn State Nittany Lions are going bowling.

The team is heading to Florida to play in the Citrus Bowl against the fourteenth-ranked Kentucky Wildcats.

The game will be played on January 1 in Orlando at 1 p.m.

It’s Penn State’s first trip to the Citrus Bowl since 2010, when they beat the LSU Tigers.

The Nittany Lions have won three of the five all-time meetings against the Wildcats, with the last win coming back in the 1999 Outback Bowl.