Penn State Nittany Lions to face Kentucky Wildcats in Citrus Bowl on New Year’s Day

STATE COLLEGE, PA - NOVEMBER 24: Trace McSorley #9 of the Penn State Nittany Lions looks on after the game between the Penn State Nittany Lions and the Maryland Terrapins at Beaver Stadium on November 24, 2018 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa.– The twelfth-ranked Penn State Nittany Lions are going bowling.

The team is heading to Florida to play in the Citrus Bowl against the fourteenth-ranked Kentucky Wildcats.

The game will be played on January 1 in Orlando at 1 p.m.

It’s Penn State’s first trip to the Citrus Bowl since 2010, when they beat the LSU Tigers.

The Nittany Lions have won three of the five all-time meetings against the Wildcats, with the last win coming back in the 1999 Outback Bowl.

