Pennsylvania soldier killed while serving in Afghanistan; flags ordered to half-staff

The Department of Defense announced Monday that a Pennsylvania solider has died of injuries sustained while serving in Afghanistan.

Sgt. Jason Mitchell McClary, 24, of Export, Westmoreland County, died Sunday in Landstuhl, Germany. He was wounded by an improvised explosive device on Nov. 27, in the Andar District of the Ghanzni Province.

The incident is under investigation, according to the Department of Defense.

McClary was assigned to 1st Battalion, 38th Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, out of Fort Carson, Colorado.

Governor Tom Wolf ordered all United States and Commonwealth flags to fly at half-staff at the Capitol Complex and at all Commonwealth facilities in honor of McClary.

“Sergeant McClary gave the ultimate sacrifice on behalf of his country and, for that, we will be forever grateful,” Governor Wolf said. “On behalf of all Pennsylvanians, I share my deepest condolences with the Jason’s family, friends and fellow soldiers.”

The US and Commonwealth flags will be lowered to half-staff until sunset on the date of Sgt. McClary’s interment and will remain lowered until January 1, 2019 per previous flag order in honor of President George H.W. Bush. All Pennsylvanians are invited to participate in this tribute.