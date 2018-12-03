× Phillies reportedly set to acquire SS Jean Segura from Mariners

PHILADELPHIA– Let the wheelin’ and dealin’ begin.

According to multiple reports, the Philadelphia Phillies are set to acquire SS Jean Segura from the Seattle Mariners for 1B Carlos Santana and SS J.P. Crawford. There are reportedly more players involved with the deal, that is expected to be announced on Monday.

The Seattle #Mariners and Philadelphia #Phillies have agreed in principal to a trade that will send Jean Segura to the Phillies for shortstop J.P. Crawford that involved other players as well. The deal will be announced Monday. @Ken_Rosenthal first that they were in serious talks — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) December 3, 2018

In Segura, the Phillies are acquiring a shortstop that will be 29-years-old on Opening Day and is coming off a season in which he hit .304 with 10 HR’s and 63 RBI’s. He also stole 20 bases.

On top of his bat, Segura would provide a defensive upgrade for the team as well.

In return, the Phillies are moving on from a former top prospect in Crawford.

On Opening Day, Crawford will be just 24-years-old, but is coming off an injury-riddled season in which he hit only .214 with 3 HR’s and 12 RBI’s.

Known for his high on-base skills and above average defense, Crawford has always been thought to have the potential of a starting shortstop, and now he will have that chance in Seattle.

To balance the money in the deal, and to open up a spot at first base for Rhys Hoskins, it appears that Santana will also head to the northwest.

Segura comes to the Phillies with 4-years and $60 million left on his deal, while Santana has a shorter term 2-years and $40 million left on his pact.

In his first season in Philadelphia, Santana, 33 on Opening Day, hit .229 with 24 HR’s and 86 RBI’s.

He struggled defensively in comparison to his previous Gold Glove caliber season, and the team’s experiment with Hoskins in the outfield didn’t go well, forcing the Phillies to shop Santana just a year after signing him as a free agent.

It is possible that a Phillies’ prospect or a Mariners’ player whose salary they wish to dump could also be added to the deal.