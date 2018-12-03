× Police: Homeless woman called in bomb threats at West Manchester Township Walmart

WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, York County — West Manchester Township Police have accused of York County homeless woman of calling in a bomb threat to a Walmart store in West Manchester Township on Nov. 21.

Jodi Markle, no fixed address, was apprehended and charged with one count of terroristic threats after a police investigation into the bomb threat, which was called into the York County Department of Emergency Services via 911.

Police say the caller told 911 there was a bomb inside the Walmart on Loucks Road, indicating the explosive was a pipe bomb. The threat caused police to evacuate the store and bring in K9 officers from the York County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies to search the store.

The store was reopened later that day after police found no evidence of any explosives.

Police say additional threats were made at the same store the following weekend, also by a woman who called 911. During the investigation, police determined the phone number used by the caller who made the threats was connected to Markle, who was located and apprehended.