× Police investigating cat shot, killed with pellet gun in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa.– Police are investigating a fatal shooting of a cat with a pellet gun.

On November 29 between 9:00 and 9:15 p.m., police responded to Rocky Road in Menallen for a report of a cat being shot.

Police found that the cat had been shot with a pellet gun.

The feline died on December 1.

Police are investigating the cruelty to animals incident.