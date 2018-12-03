Prescription fraud suspects arrested last week in Lower Allen Township, police say

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — Two prescription fraud suspects were arrested last week in Lower Allen Township, according to a news release.

Police became aware of the alleged fraud on November 29 when CVS Pharmacy, located on Carlisle Road, advised that an individual had used the compromised DEA number from a Pittsburgh-area doctor to order two fraudulent prescriptions under the name “Tommie Smith.”

Two days later, police were notified by the pharmacy that they were called by “Smith” who advised them that he was on his way to pick up the prescription, the release says.

That same day, police took Earl Williams, of Atlanta, Georgia, and his accomplice, Brevan Howard, of Jackson, Mississippi, into custody without incident.

Police note that Williams has out-of-state warrants for forged prescriptions.

Anyone with information on this case should contact Lower Allen Township Police at 717-238-9676. You can also contact Cumberland County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-628-8477 or by email: contact@cumberlandcrimestoppers.net.