Ravens place RB Alex Collins on IR

BALTIMORE– One Ravens’ running back has seen his season come to an early close.

The team announced that it has placed RB Alex Collins on Injured Reserve with a foot injury, ending his season.

Collins, 24, was the team’s leading rusher this season with 411 yards on the ground. He punched in seven scores, and added one through the air.

Last week, Collins missed the team’s win against the Oakland Raiders, prompting rookie RB Gus Edwards to break out for a 100-yard game. He repeated that performance on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons, taking advantage of the extra playing time.

Now, the load will fall squarely on Edwards, Ty Montgomery and Kenneth Dixon for the Ravens.