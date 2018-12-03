× Report: Flyers have hired Chuck Fletcher as new GM

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Flyers have reportedly found their new general manager.

Dave Isaac, the Flyers beat reporter for the Courier Post of South Jersey, tweeted Monday that Philly has tapped former Minnesota Wild GM Chuck Fletcher to run the team.

Fletcher replaces Ron Hextall, who was fired last week.

Can confirm #Flyers’ next general manager will be Chuck Fletcher, per a source. @BroadStBull was first: https://t.co/Dnp8sOyrOT — Dave Isaac (@davegisaac) December 3, 2018

Fletcher has been working as an adviser for the New Jersey Devils this season after his contract in Minnesota was not renewed. Prior to his stint with the Wild, Fletcher worked as an assistant GM with the Pittsburgh Penguins, Florida Panthers, and Anaheim Ducks.

He ran the show in Minnesota for nine years; the Wild reached the playoffs six times during his tenure.

Fletcher will be tasked with turning around a Flyers team that is languishing near the bottom of the league. Philly’s record is 11-12-2 and are five points out of a playoff spot.

That record, and the perception that the team was not making big enough strides this season, is why Hextall was let go by team president Paul Holmgren last week.

Now it’s Fletcher’s turn.