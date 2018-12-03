Rock around the Christmas Tree Showcase at Hershey Gardens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DERRY TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY Pa.-- Christmas time is here at Hershey Gardens, and you can take a walk through their first ever Christmas Tree Showcase from now until December 31.

The indoor holiday exhibit has six 8-foot evergreen trees, all decorated by local florists from across Central Pennsylvania. Each tree is different, showcasing a unique theme-- they range from traditional to rustic, and some even feature natural ornaments.

In the center of the room you can find a grand 14-foot Poinsettia tree, made up of nearly 200 traditional red and white Poinsettia's. Sadie Smith the Manager, and Conservatory Habitats, at Hershey Gardens says it took about a full day to arrange the tree.

The Christmas tree display went up just after Thanksgiving, and a lot of people get their own trees around then too. Smith says there are a few things you need to do when caring for your tree.

"The most important thing to keep your tree alive is making sure it is well watered, never let your tree run out of water, we check ours here every single day," says Smith.

She says it's best to keep your tree away from any dry heaters or bright direct sunlight so your tree doesn't dry out.

"Each tree in the showcase has its own theme, we left it up to the designers to create and decorate how they wanted, some are child friendly like the Grinch one, and others use natural elements and are very rustic," says Megan Talley, the Program and Administrative Manager at Hershey Gardens.

On Saturdays and Sundays kids can get crafty at the Crafty Christmas Creations station in the Education Center. They are offering two crafts for kids to do-- they can paint wooden ornaments to take home with them, and make ornaments that double as bird feeders. Talley says the bird feeder is fun for the kids to make, but is also is a creative way to give back to nature.

Hershey Gardens is open daily from 9:00 a.m. util 5:00 p.m., and the crafts are available only on the weekends. They are close early on Christmas Eve, at 3:00 p.m., and are closed on Christmas Day. For admission info you can visit their website.

The Butterfly Atrium is also decorated with Christmas lights and ornaments for the holidays.

