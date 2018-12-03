Turning colder the next several days but staying dry

TEMPERATURES TREND DOWN AGAIN: This evening skies stay partly cloudy. Wind gusts settle down, although, there is still a slight breeze. Tuesday is chilly to start near 30 degrees tomorrow morning. Under a mix of clouds and sunshine, highs climb to near 40 degrees. However, there will be a breeze, so wind chill values will fluctuate between the 20’s and 30’s. That is what it will feel like outside so extra layers are needed. High pressure provides sunnier skies Wednesday. Morning lows are much colder in the middle 20s. Afternoon readings stay in the upper 30s. Plenty of sunshine continues for the first half of Thursday, however, a quick clipper system brings clouds back by the afternoon and evening. It doesn’t have a lot of moisture with it but cloud spit out a few flurries overnight. It will be followed by a burst of colder air. Ahead of the system, temperatures climb to the lower 40s. The front slides south by Friday morning, followed by a reinforcing shot of colder air. Highs are back in the 30s despite sunshine.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: We will monitor the potential for a storm over part of the weekend. Right now, models have trended south and east with the system. Saturday is quiet but cold. You’ll need to layer up with temperatures staying in the lower 30s. Plenty of sunshine mixes with cloud cover. Should be a decent Sunday however a little more overcast. Highs are held in the upper 30s. A clipper type system helps keep low pressure along the Carolina coast east of us. More sunshine brings brighter skies back Monday. Temperatures are back in the lower 40s too. We’ll be sure to bring you the latest, especially, if there are any changes.

